Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 3.0 %

MAKSY stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

