Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 95.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

