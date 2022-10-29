Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,828. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

