MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

MTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $138,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 742.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

