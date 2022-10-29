Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 10,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 371,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,268,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.73.

Shares of MA opened at $329.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.36 and a 200-day moving average of $331.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

