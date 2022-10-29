Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Materialise has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a P/E ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Materialise by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

