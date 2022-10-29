McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,336,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $9.41 on Friday, hitting $274.52. 4,647,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $274.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

