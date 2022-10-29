McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $274.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $274.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.52.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

