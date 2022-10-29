McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $272.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.52.

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $274.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.40. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $274.81.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

