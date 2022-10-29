MELD (MELD) Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

MELD (MELD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $77.48 million and $51,355.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.70 or 0.31917929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012466 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,407,630,306 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02150978 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $87,131.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

