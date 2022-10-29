Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mentor Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MNTR stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Mentor Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

