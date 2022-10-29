MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Down 20.3% in October

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $44.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $881.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,394. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $873.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $846.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.