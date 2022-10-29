Mercer International Inc. (MERC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 29th

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercer International to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 729,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Insider Activity

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

