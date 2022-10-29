Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.26.

MRK stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

