Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.32-$7.37 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.37 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

