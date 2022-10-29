Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.32-$7.37 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.37 EPS.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.
Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.