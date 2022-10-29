Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.77. 11,227,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,795. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

