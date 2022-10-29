Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Down 1.2%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 258,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,122,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
