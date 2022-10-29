Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Down 1.2%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 258,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,122,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

About Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 221.6% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 217,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149,550 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 370,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 489,322 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 544,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 229,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 615,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.