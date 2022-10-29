Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 883,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,046 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

