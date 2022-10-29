Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.61 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ MMSI traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 883,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,046 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
