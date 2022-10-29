Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.4 %

MTH traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 406,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,371. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

