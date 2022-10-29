Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.14.
Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of MTH stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 406,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,371. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.