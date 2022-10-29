Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MTH stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 406,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,371. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

