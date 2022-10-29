Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Purchases $59,280.36 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,824,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $205,986.55.

Metacrine Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.89. Metacrine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. Equities research analysts predict that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 482.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Metacrine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

