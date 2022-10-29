Metal (MTL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.45 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Metal has a market cap of $68.45 million and $7.45 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.36 or 0.31748535 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

