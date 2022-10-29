Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,917.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $4,917.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

