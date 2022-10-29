MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 0.7%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $570.12 and last traded at $597.28. Approximately 147,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 207,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $601.60.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.