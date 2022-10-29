Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $285.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.