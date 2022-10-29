Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.37-$8.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.37-8.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.50.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.61. 839,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

