Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.37-$8.53 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.50.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.61. 839,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.