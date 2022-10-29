MiL.k (MLK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.29 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. MiL.k has a market cap of $67.93 million and $4.29 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.01 or 0.31913841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012464 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

