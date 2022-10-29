Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Up 18.6%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) shot up 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.91 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 773,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 403,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of £15.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.16.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

