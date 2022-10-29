Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,037 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of UDR worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 201,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 295,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of UDR by 46.6% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.12.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.58 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

