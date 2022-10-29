Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,738 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Amcor worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,319,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,186 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 605,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amcor Trading Up 1.8 %

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

