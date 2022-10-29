Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,056 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hess worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 153,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,966,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 475,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,335,000 after acquiring an additional 471,917 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,502,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 278,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.