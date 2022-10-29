Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 47,353 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,265 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

