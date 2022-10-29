Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

