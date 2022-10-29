Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,720,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after buying an additional 295,152 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Stock Performance

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $133.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.