Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,659 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $328.48 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.33.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.