MOBOX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.73 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $110.22 million and $24.73 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,078,450 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

