Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34, RTT News reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.50 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

