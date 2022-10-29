Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Cut to $432.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $569.00 to $432.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $17.32 on Friday, hitting $346.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,417. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares in the company, valued at $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

