Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,417,000 after buying an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.54 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

