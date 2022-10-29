Morgan Stanley Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $255.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.29.

NYSE:MCO opened at $269.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

