Morgan Stanley Cuts Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $0.70

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $0.70 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.91.

NYSE VNTR opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Venator Materials by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 714,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Venator Materials by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

