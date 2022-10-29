Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.53. Subaru has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Subaru by 136.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Subaru during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

