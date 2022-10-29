Morgan Stanley Raises Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $4.80

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $4.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROVR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $818.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.