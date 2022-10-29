Morgan Stanley Trims Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Price to $41.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

