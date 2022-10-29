MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $48.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.15.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Down 2.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

