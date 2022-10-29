Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Mpac Group Price Performance

Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £49.45 million and a PE ratio of 1,010.42. Mpac Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 605 ($7.31).

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,489.61).

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.