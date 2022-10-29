MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 564.1% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in MSD Acquisition by 168.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 537,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 336,843 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,492,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MSD Acquisition by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,757,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,005,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSDA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 4,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,938. MSD Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

