Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Down 0.9%

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 200.10 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.54). Approximately 1,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.56).

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £126.16 million and a PE ratio of 617.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.93.

About Mulberry Group

(Get Rating)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.