Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Stephens

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.25.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $317.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $161.98 and a 1-year high of $317.87.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

